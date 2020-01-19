Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,313. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $482,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $708,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615 over the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.