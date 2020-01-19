Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 185,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,232. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

