Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 479,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

