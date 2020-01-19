ArtByte (ABY) Trading Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00651876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025606 BTC.

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

