Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.39

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and traded as high as $28.85. Astronics shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

