ATLANT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $96.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.