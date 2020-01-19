AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AudioCodes by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.