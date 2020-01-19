Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.30 ($20.12) and last traded at €17.12 ($19.91), 52,164 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.06 ($19.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

