Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $139,163.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Autonio has a market cap of $139,163.00 and $73.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

