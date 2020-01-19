Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 234,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,714. The stock has a market cap of $658.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avrobio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

