Bank of America Lowers Mondi (LON:MNDI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNDI. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,895 ($24.93).

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,604 ($21.10). 1,662,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,705 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,663.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 52 week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

