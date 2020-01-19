Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.15

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and traded as high as $103.85. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 1,544,221 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

