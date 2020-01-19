Barclays Boosts Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 310

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 76.28.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.