Barclays Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.9% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.