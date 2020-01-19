Barclays Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Banco Santander reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.82. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.79 million and a PE ratio of 65.50.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

