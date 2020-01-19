BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$63.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.30.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$62.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.28. BCE has a one year low of C$55.31 and a one year high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

