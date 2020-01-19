Beldex Hits Market Cap of $68.45 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $68.45 million and approximately $50,003.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00059868 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

