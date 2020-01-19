BidaskClub Lowers ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ACNB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. ACNB has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.18.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACNB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ACNB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

