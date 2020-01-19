Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

BYG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

BYG opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,161.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

