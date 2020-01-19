BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $31.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.53 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $110.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.13 million, with estimates ranging from $169.30 million to $172.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $46,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,220,404 shares of company stock valued at $38,096,853. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 911,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,620. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

