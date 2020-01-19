Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.01, approximately 1,296,787 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 742,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,523 shares of company stock worth $9,392,580 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

