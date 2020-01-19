Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

