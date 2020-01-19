Bitcore Hits 1-Day Volume of $610.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $610.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,656.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.01906552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.98 or 0.03812039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00651876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00745050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00094810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00577620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,048,462 coins and its circulating supply is 17,547,503 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

