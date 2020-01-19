BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $42,315.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022151 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.02645263 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002406 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,134,637 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen.

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

