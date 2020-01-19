BitStash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (STASH)

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BitStash token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and IDEX. Over the last week, BitStash has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. BitStash has a total market cap of $30,370.00 and $23.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitStash

BitStash (STASH) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official website is bitstash.co . BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco . The official message board for BitStash is bitstash.co/blog

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

