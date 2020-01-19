BLAST (BLAST) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $223,430.00 and $16.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039707 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005103 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000574 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 369,033,272 coins and its circulating supply is 369,033,397 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

