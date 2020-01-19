Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.97 million and $185,494.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

