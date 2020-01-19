Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,856.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 212,940 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

