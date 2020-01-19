BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $60,450.00 and $1,590.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io

BoatPilot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

