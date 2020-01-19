BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of BHOOY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

