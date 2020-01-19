Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.20

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $10.90. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2,114 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

