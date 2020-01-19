Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

