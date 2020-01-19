Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $960.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.50 million. Brink’s reported sales of $907.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Brink’s stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.42. 221,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.