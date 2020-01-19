Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $12.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $29.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $38.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

BCRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski purchased 45,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 648,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.