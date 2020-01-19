Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,762,858. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,065,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 895,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,231,000 after buying an additional 491,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 575,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 381,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

