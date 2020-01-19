Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report $35.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.72 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $146.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

MIXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $333.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in MiX Telematics by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

