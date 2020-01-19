Brokerages Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nantkwest.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 7,415,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit