Brokerages Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nantkwest.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 7,415,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

