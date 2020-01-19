Brokerages Anticipate Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 427,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,383. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Sientra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sientra by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

