Brokerages Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $126.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the lowest is $125.42 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $107.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $462.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $527.41 million, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

ACIA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 522,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,237. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $36,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

