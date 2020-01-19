Brokerages Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Evertec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 219,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,692. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.