Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,893 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,787,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

