Brokerages Expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ earnings. Mueller Industries posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Industries.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

