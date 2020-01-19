Brokerages Expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,336,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,269. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

