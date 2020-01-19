Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Billion

Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $15.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.21 billion and the lowest is $14.98 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.12 billion to $61.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.00 billion to $64.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,325. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

