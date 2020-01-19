Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $175.00

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.82. 302,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,848. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

