Brokerages Set Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $46.88

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

DKS stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after buying an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,024 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

