Brokerages Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) PT at $15.33

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 303,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 564,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

