Brokerages Set KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT at $34.25

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.