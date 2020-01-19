Brokerages Set POSCO (NYSE:PKX) PT at $59.00

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 137,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,735. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in POSCO by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About POSCO
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
