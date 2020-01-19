Brokerages Set POSCO (NYSE:PKX) PT at $59.00

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 137,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,735. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in POSCO by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

