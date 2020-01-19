Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 33,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

